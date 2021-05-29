Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,615 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.30% of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROBO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ROBO opened at $63.90 on Friday. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average of $63.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.