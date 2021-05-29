Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RKT. Zelman & Associates lowered Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.93.
Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 310.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 277,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 210,319 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,029,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $30,471,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $17,695,000. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
