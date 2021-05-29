Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RKT. Zelman & Associates lowered Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.93.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 310.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 277,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 210,319 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,029,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $30,471,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $17,695,000. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

