Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Harbor Financial Services LLC

Harbor Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.67, for a total transaction of $18,525,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,525,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 1,034 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.88, for a total transaction of $360,741.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 307 shares in the company, valued at $107,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,032 shares of company stock worth $87,272,555. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku stock opened at $346.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.28 and a beta of 1.77. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.19 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.61.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.74.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

