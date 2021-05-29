Ronald A. Robinson Sells 1,737 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $264,423.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,248 shares in the company, valued at $35,964,033.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alamo Group stock opened at $154.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.11 and its 200-day moving average is $149.51. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.85 and a 12 month high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,223,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth $215,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth $1,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

