Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) to Hold

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Wohnen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of DWHHF opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.32. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.45.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

