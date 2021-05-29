Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.89 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.8915 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

NYSE RY opened at $103.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $64.34 and a 12-month high of $104.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 15.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RY. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.