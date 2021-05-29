Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.89 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.8915 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.
Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE RY opened at $103.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $64.34 and a 12-month high of $104.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98.
Several research firms have recently commented on RY. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
