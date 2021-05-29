Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$140.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$133.00 to C$140.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a buy rating and set a $127.27 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.02.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $103.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $64.34 and a 12 month high of $104.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 15.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 245,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 610.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 408,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,646,000 after acquiring an additional 350,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

