Royal Bank of Canada to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.23 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.23 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.13. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 15.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $103.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $64.34 and a 1-year high of $104.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.8915 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

