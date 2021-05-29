Royce & Associates LP Acquires 114,000 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.58% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $23,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

SIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.