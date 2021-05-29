Royce & Associates LP Acquires 147,200 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,410,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $28,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $18.11 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86. The firm has a market cap of $971.04 million, a PE ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.91.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $153.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $51,075.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,359,897. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $141,946.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,979.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,924 shares of company stock worth $3,668,931. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

