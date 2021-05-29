Royce & Associates LP Acquires 243,667 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 69.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 596,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 243,667 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in AAR were worth $24,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AAR by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,424,000 after acquiring an additional 241,332 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of AAR by 106.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 29,753 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AAR by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AAR by 89.4% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.89 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $84,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 407,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,602.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,014,511.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 750,469 shares in the company, valued at $31,954,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,203 shares of company stock worth $1,677,462 over the last ninety days. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

