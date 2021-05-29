Royce & Associates LP Acquires 24,572 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,572 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $26,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $83,538,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $45,305,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 956.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 662,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,870,000 after purchasing an additional 599,508 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1,400.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 597,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,511,000 after purchasing an additional 558,015 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,137,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,150,000 after acquiring an additional 313,391 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RHP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.94 and its 200-day moving average is $71.64.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

