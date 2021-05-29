Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,208 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.03% of Simulations Plus worth $25,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.5% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 58,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $52.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 97.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of -0.09. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.86.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

SLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $1,644,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,519,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,765,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,807,309 in the last ninety days. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

