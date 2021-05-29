Royce & Associates LP Has $25.54 Million Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,694 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $25,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

LGIH opened at $180.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.28. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $501,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at $15,840,527.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $1,352,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,470 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,342. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.83.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

