Royce & Associates LP Has $27.10 Million Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $27,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

In related news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $200,274.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,401 shares of company stock worth $685,265 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.