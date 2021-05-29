Royce & Associates LP Purchases 11,900 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.26% of The Middleby worth $23,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Middleby by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Middleby alerts:

MIDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CL King raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $164.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.32. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.