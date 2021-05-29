Royce & Associates LP Raises Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 272.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,130 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.46% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $23,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPR opened at $49.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.11. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

