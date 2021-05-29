Royce & Associates LP Sells 47,200 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 747,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,200 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $22,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1,196.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,731,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,941 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,245,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,744,000 after acquiring an additional 337,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,396,000 after acquiring an additional 232,504 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 220,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 208,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,007,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,929,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

