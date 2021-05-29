RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,393. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,273.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $13.28.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $5,135,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 1,002.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,703 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.