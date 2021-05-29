Ruler Protocol (RULER) 1-Day Volume Tops $150,265.00

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $159,619.17 and $150,265.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $42.69 or 0.00123403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00058736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.72 or 0.00317153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00190918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.24 or 0.00772496 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

