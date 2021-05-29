Rupiah Token Trading Up 0.9% This Week (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00072828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.43 or 0.00842041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.56 or 0.08699584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00087459 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a coin. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,274,146,176 coins. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.