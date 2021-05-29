Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $899,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 149,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 32,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 109,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 35,653 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $51.98.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at $567,597.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

