Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $442.34 million.
NYSE RSI traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,420. Rush Street Interactive has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of -1,241.00.
Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $1,089,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $101,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.
About Rush Street Interactive
Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works
Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.