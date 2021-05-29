Ryanair’s (RYAAY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Ryanair to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryanair from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $116.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $63.85 and a twelve month high of $121.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 9,150.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 1,412.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,528,000 after buying an additional 1,125,341 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,878,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,318,000 after buying an additional 434,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

