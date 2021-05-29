Ryo Currency Price Hits $0.0416 on Major Exchanges (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $878.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,338.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,267.08 or 0.06602062 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $643.41 or 0.01873714 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.77 or 0.00474015 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00185664 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.62 or 0.00703620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.25 or 0.00475414 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.07 or 0.00425369 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 29,994,344 coins and its circulating supply is 29,877,031 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

