S Robson Walton Sells 703,238 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total value of $100,246,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,456,623.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, S Robson Walton sold 1,338,879 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $190,348,427.43.

On Friday, May 21st, S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41.

On Wednesday, May 19th, S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25.

On Friday, March 19th, S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10.

On Wednesday, March 17th, S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $64,059,886.40.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.03. 6,890,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,919,670. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.76. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $399.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,933,537,000 after purchasing an additional 231,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after purchasing an additional 573,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,866,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,138,000 after purchasing an additional 384,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

