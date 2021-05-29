Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 3,060 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in Intel by 241.8% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 20,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 267,848 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

