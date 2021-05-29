Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in BowX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its position in BowX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,292 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in BowX Acquisition were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,882,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BowX Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Shares of BowX Acquisition stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $14.94.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

