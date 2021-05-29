Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $357,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $189.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

