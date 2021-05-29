Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the first quarter worth $815,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRZNU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.00. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

