Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Separately, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,393,000.

North Atlantic Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

