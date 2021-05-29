Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $250.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Saia Inc., is a leading multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier. It is a leading transportation company that provides a variety of trucking transportation and supply chain solutions to a broad range of industries, including the retail, petrochemical and manufacturing industries. Saia Inc., serves a wide variety of customers by offering regional, interregional and national LTL services and selected TL services across the United States. It offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, and logistic services. Saia LTL Freight operates 152 terminals in 38 states and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. “

Get Saia alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SAIA. Cowen increased their price objective on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.79.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $230.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Saia has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $249.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.83.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.