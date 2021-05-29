Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €93.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €98.50 ($115.88).

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SAN stock opened at €87.96 ($103.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €86.20 and a 200-day moving average of €82.10. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.