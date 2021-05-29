SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $322.45.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

SBAC stock opened at $298.12 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.37 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.30.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,908 shares of company stock worth $1,790,734 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after buying an additional 956,026 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after buying an additional 397,687 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,769,000 after buying an additional 357,277 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,162,000 after buying an additional 20,781 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

