ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.09% of ScanSource worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ScanSource by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ScanSource by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ScanSource by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ScanSource by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

ScanSource stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average is $28.55. The company has a market cap of $777.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $34.10.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.80 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

