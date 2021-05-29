Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $124 million-$142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.32 million.

SDGR stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.18. 595,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,990. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.33. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.67.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total transaction of $67,551.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 184,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $14,009,353.16. Insiders have sold a total of 1,164,027 shares of company stock worth $87,053,726 in the last 90 days.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

