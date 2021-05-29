Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Update

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 155.0% from the April 29th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Scully Royalty stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,256. Scully Royalty has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scully Royalty stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.76% of Scully Royalty worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Scully Royalty in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It also engages in manufacturing, and medical supplies and services industries.

