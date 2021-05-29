Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 8.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 44.7% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 61.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 13.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN opened at $155.35 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.58.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.36.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $48,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,703 shares of company stock worth $12,064,588. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

