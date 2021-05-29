Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) traded down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.53. 35,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 268,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $178.75 million, a P/E ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Secoo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,023,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Secoo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Secoo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Secoo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Secoo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

