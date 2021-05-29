Secret (SCRT) Market Capitalization Tops $99.28 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Secret has a total market cap of $99.28 million and $1.27 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00004207 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.17 or 0.00505601 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00024726 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.02 or 0.01426715 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 184,487,213 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

