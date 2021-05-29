Securian Asset Management Inc Buys 325 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in NRG Energy by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average of $37.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.83. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.17%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

