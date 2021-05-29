Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLTW opened at $261.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.39. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WLTW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.57.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

