Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 71.7% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,913,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in The Hershey by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,922,015 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

NYSE:HSY opened at $173.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $175.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.66.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

