Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 100 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.77, for a total transaction of $2,503,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,133.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total transaction of $250,647.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,250 shares of company stock valued at $14,908,763. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $497.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $244.32 and a 12-month high of $518.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.