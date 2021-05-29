Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 647 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

NYSE MKC opened at $89.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.