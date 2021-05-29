Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 675 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $143.05 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.52.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $7,395,276.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,010 shares in the company, valued at $175,636,702.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 8,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,478,994.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 118,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,966,955.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 294,302 shares of company stock worth $45,150,095. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

