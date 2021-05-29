Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Etsy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.87.

ETSY stock opened at $164.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.48 and a 200 day moving average of $191.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.82 and a 52 week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total transaction of $181,972.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,972.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

