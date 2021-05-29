Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 362 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 54.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,021 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 372.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,828 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 26,673 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $2,259,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.17.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $378.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.96. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $167.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

