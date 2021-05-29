Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 506 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE:ZTS opened at $176.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.43. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.40 and a fifty-two week high of $178.71. The firm has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.