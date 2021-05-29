Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,900 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT opened at $138.44 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $172.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.41 and its 200-day moving average is $146.53.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.